Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues

The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night.

The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.

Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning power-play goal, which made the Bruins 2-for-2 with a man-advantage, and on the B’s were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“I feel like we’re pretty aggressive trying to take the passing lanes away,” Bergeron told NESN’s Andrew Raycroft on the Bruins’ effectiveness on the penalty kill, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “They’re talented. They’re gonna make some plays, and I felt like we blocked a lot of shots tonight. Linus, obviously, made some some great saves. Overall, that’s an area where we want to do the job, and I think it’s been going well, so we’re gonna keep that going.”

Also on NESN’s postgame coverage, head coach Jim Montgomery added: “Well, I think (assistant) coach (Joe) Sacco has everybody on the same page, everybody’s pressuring at the right times. Our best penalty killer has been our goaltender at big moments, and I think we’re getting a lot of blocks and a lot of clears.”

Jake DeBrusk scored the game’s opening power-play goal, and St. Louis native Trent Frederic scored the third goal to give the Bruins a cushion late in the contest. The two third-period goals improved Boston’s play in the final period. The Bruins have a league-best +13 goal differential in the third period.

“I think it’s a combination of our players wearing teams down over the course of the first two periods and our players take great care of themselves. We got a lot of true professionals in there that are in tremendous shape,” Montgomery said on why the Bruins have been effective in the final period.