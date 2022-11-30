Bruins Notes: Taylor Hall’s ‘Championship-Type Hockey’ Plays Show Growth

BOSTON — The two goals Taylor Hall delivered Tuesday night for the Boston Bruins were essential.

But that’s not all Hall contributed. His ability to do the little things, whether crashing the net or blocking a shot, severed important as well in Boston’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to keep the Bruins undefeated at 13-0-0 on their home ice this season.

“He’s doing, what I call, a lot of championship-type hockey things that are helping our team win hockey games,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said.

While Hall’s flashy goal-scoring stole the show, especially when he potted a pass from Nick Foligno on the power play just 2:49 into the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock, it was his willingness to do the dirty work in all phases that have shown growth in his game.

And Montgomery has also seen the 31-year-old Hall, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft and 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner, check any ego that might come attached with those labels and do what’s best for the team. Even if it means playing on the third line as he did against the Lightning.

“Coming here, I was excited to work with him because he’s older now as far as where he is (with) his maturity in his game and what’s important to him now is winning,” Montgomery said. “He wants to win a Cup. He wants to be in a dressing room that values winning and has that pedigree, and I think it shows in the way he’s playing.

“He’s very acceptive of the fact that I’m using him on the third line and we’re using him on the second power play because that’s what’s best for the Boston Bruins. I can’t say enough about his exemplary attitude.”