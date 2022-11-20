Bruins Notes: ‘Unfathomable’ Start On Home Ice Leads To Tying NHL Record

BOSTON — It seems like with each win to start this season the Boston Bruins make history.

That was the case again Saturday night with the Bruins notching a resounding 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. The triumph not only moved the Bruins to 16-2-0 on the season, but also a perfect 11-0-0 mark on their home ice, which tied the NHL record for the best home start with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and the 1963-64 Blackhawks, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“It’s unfathomable that we were going to have this start, right?” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “So, we’re enjoying the ride right now, but we know our schedule is getting really hard. It’s nice to be part of the record books. One thing we wanted to do was to focus on staying in the present, focus on the next shift and I thought we did a great job of that tonight.”

With the Bruins continuing to rack up wins, and doing it at times in dominant fashion like they did against the Blackhawks — they outshot Chicago, 43-18, just to further illustrate the dominance — it sure is easy to see the enjoyment Boston is having on the ice.

“We are having fun. It’s always fun when you win,” star winger Brad Marchand said. “I think we understand that we have a really good group, really good opportunity this year. So we’re excited about that. But every day we come to the rink we work hard. Coaching staff is doing a great job of keeping us accountable and making sure we are not getting complacent.”

The Bruins had it all working for them Saturday, something they’ve been able to come close to sustaining each time they’ve stepped on the ice in their home building.

“Everything. The home crowd, especially,” goalie Jeremy Swayman said on what’s led to the unblemished home start. “We don’t want to lose in this arena. Boston fans are the best in the league. So, we want to make sure that we’re winning at home and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”