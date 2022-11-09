Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Addresses When Retirement Could Come

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bruins this offseason was whether Patrice Bergeron would retire.

The longtime Boston center inked a one-year deal to play his 19th season with the only organization he’s worn a jersey for. It’s unclear what Bergeron will decide once the 2022-23 season comes to a close. At 36 years old, he’s not getting any younger but Bergeron continues to play at an elite level.

Even though we’re a month into the new season, Bruins fans can’t help but wonder if Bergeron will hang up his skates when it comes to a close. Bergeron appeared on the “32 Thoughts” podcast and was asked by Elliotte Friedman if he “sees the end.”

“Yeah eventually the end is closer than it’s been, right?,” Bergeron said. “I know that I’m not foolish to think there’s a lot ahead, but I try to enjoy the now. I think right now, especially more at this stage in my career, I need to enjoy every moment.”

Bergeron doesn’t know for sure when his career will end, but he does believe he’ll know when it’s time to stop playing hockey.

“I think it’s gonna come to me when it’s the last one,” Bergeron said.

Have any of those thoughts started to creep up in his mind?