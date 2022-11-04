Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller

Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team.

Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.

Sweeney held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official. Due to Miller’s past, many were wondering what made the Bruins want to sign Miller. Sweeney revealed he spoke to the leadership group of players and made them aware of the plan. Sweeney acknowledged some of those players — who were not named — asked, “Why do this?”

Miller, who originally was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft but has his draft status revoked, admitted in 2016 that he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

You can read about the incident here but as a warning, the details are graphic.

Miller was scheduled to report to Providence and Sweeney said he would need to “earn the right” to play in the NHL, while also noting he would drive Miller to the airport should “anything go sideways.”