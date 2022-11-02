Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury

The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day.

Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There is no clarity on the severity of Swayman’s injury, but The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter did report seeing Swayman standing with a bag of ice on his knee after the game and was not seen with crutches.

Kinkaid, who the Bruins signed to a one-year, two-way contract in July, went 2-1-1 in four appearances with the P-Bruins this season with a 2.70 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

The 33-year-old impressed in the Bruins’ preseason game against the New Jersey Devils despite the 1-0 loss, but with Linus Ullmark and Swayman holding it down between the pipes, he was sent to Providence prior to Opening Night.

It’s unclear how long Kinkaid will be with the Bruins, but if he is with them Thursday night, it will be against the last team he played an NHL game for: the New York Rangers.

The Bruins had an off day Wednesday and return to the ice Thursday, which is when we’ll have a bit more clarity of the B’s plans in net and the extent of Swayman’s injury.