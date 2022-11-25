Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Comeback With 3-2 Overtime Win

— Pyotr Kochetkov was stellar for Carolina, especially after the opening draw when the Bruins immediately put a shot on net and had several scoring chances in the opening minutes. This Bruins offense is tough, fast and never gives up, and Kochetkov found that out in the third period when David Krejci tied it for the B’s. The game could have had a very different outcome had Kochetkov not been as strong he was between the pipes. He finished the game with 33 saves.

— We can’t say enough about Krejci, who came to the rescue again for the Bruins, putting them within one with 31 seconds left in the second period when we went top-shelf on Kochetkov. The play wouldn’t have been possible without Pavel Zacha, who created the turnover that led to Krejci’s goal.

Krejci tied it at 2-2 and completely changed the atmosphere at TD Garden. Zacha again assisted as did Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal that originally was waved off for goaltender interference. Foligno clearly was pushed while in the crease and couldn’t do much about what was happening. Those calls seldom are overturned, but the officials got it right, deemed it a goal and just like that, the Bruins were back in it.

Having Krejci back centering the second line after a season in his native Czech Republic has been enormous for the Bruins, who did not have a legitimate second-line center last year. Krejci now has eight goals and nine assists in 18 games.

— We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Zacha, who’s been an incredible fit on this Bruins team since his offseason trade. He’s been great no matter which line he plays on and has strong chemistry with Krejci and David Pastrnak while playing alongside them. He had two assists Friday, bringing his season total to 11.

— David Pastrnak got on the scoresheet in the biggest moment with the game-winning overtime goal.

