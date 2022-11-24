Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.
The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
All good things must come to an end, right?
Well, that was the case for the Bruins who couldn’t get anything going beyond the first period of play against the Panthers. It’d been a while since the Bruins found themselves in the loss column, with the last coming on Nov. 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the Panthers absolutely dominated in back-to-back periods to open up the game, proving to be enough to put the Bruins away.
The Panthers’ offensive charge resulted in three total power-play goals in five opportunities through just the first two periods of the game.
Boston finished the night with 39 shots on goal to Florida’s 29.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had a rough go, allowing four goals to cross the net — the second-most this season — while making 28 saves.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Panthers center Aleksander Barkov notched his fifth goal of the season, delivering the third from Florida’s side in the second period. The 27-year-old veteran also assisted on two other Panther goals.
— Charlie McAvoy delivered an equalizing goal for the Bruins, delivering on a power play to even up the score at 1-1 before the first intermission off the assist from Jake DeBrusk (9).
— Panthers goalie Spencer Knight delivered a strong showing, saving 37-of-39 shots on goal. It was just the fourth time this season in which the 21-year-old allowed two or fewer goals to pass.
