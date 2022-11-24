Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.

The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

All good things must come to an end, right?

Well, that was the case for the Bruins who couldn’t get anything going beyond the first period of play against the Panthers. It’d been a while since the Bruins found themselves in the loss column, with the last coming on Nov. 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the Panthers absolutely dominated in back-to-back periods to open up the game, proving to be enough to put the Bruins away.

The Panthers’ offensive charge resulted in three total power-play goals in five opportunities through just the first two periods of the game.

Boston finished the night with 39 shots on goal to Florida’s 29.