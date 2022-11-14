Bruins Wrap: Home Dominance Continues In Boston Over Canucks

The Boston Bruins continued their home ice dominance, earning a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday night.
The Bruins improved to 14-2-0, including a 9-0-0 mark at home, while the Canucks dropped to 4-9-3.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Similarly to Dorothy’s feelings about Kansas, there’s no place like home for the Bruins.
Boston remains unbeaten on home ice after putting together a dominant offensive effort against a lowly Vancouver squad.
The Bruins offense outpaced the Canucks’ in almost every offensive category. Putting 32 shots on goal compared to Vancouver’s 30, winning 63.2% of faceoffs and laying 16 hits on Canucks skaters. Playing with the lead for the majority of the game, Boston played conservatively, but controlled the pace of play throughout.
The one area in which Boston rode their previous dominance to success was on the penalty kill, finishing 2-for-7 on the day and killing off two crucial mistakes late in the third period to preserve and eventually expand on their lead.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hampus Lindholm had three assists against Vancouver, improving his net rating to plus-17. He has yet to finish with a negative net rating this season.
— Connor Clifton continued to show off his improved offensive ability, combining for a goal and an assist in the win, potting the Bruins’ first of the game.
— Pavel Zacha had his best offensive game as a Bruin, netting a beautiful give-and-go goal off an assist from Lindholm.
