Bruins Wrap: Home Dominance Continues In Boston Over Canucks

The Boston Bruins continued their home ice dominance, earning a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Sunday night.

The Bruins improved to 14-2-0, including a 9-0-0 mark at home, while the Canucks dropped to 4-9-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Similarly to Dorothy’s feelings about Kansas, there’s no place like home for the Bruins.

Boston remains unbeaten on home ice after putting together a dominant offensive effort against a lowly Vancouver squad.

The Bruins offense outpaced the Canucks’ in almost every offensive category. Putting 32 shots on goal compared to Vancouver’s 30, winning 63.2% of faceoffs and laying 16 hits on Canucks skaters. Playing with the lead for the majority of the game, Boston played conservatively, but controlled the pace of play throughout.

The one area in which Boston rode their previous dominance to success was on the penalty kill, finishing 2-for-7 on the day and killing off two crucial mistakes late in the third period to preserve and eventually expand on their lead.