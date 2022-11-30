Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Steps Up To Keep Boston Perfect At Home

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins pulled off another narrow win in front of their home fans on Tuesday night by taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1, at TD Garden.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 19-3-0, while staying perfect on home ice with a 13-0-0 mark. The Lightning fell to 13-8-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins schedule has taken a step up in difficulty over the last week-plus, but they certainly have been up for the challenge.

It was another tough battle for Boston after battling back from two goals down to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime the last time they took the ice. They weren’t faced with that type of situation again, but Boston did lose momentum after Tampa Bay leveled the score with 1:40 left in the second period on a goal from Steven Stamkos.

But the Bruins have shown they are just as comfortable in close contests as they are with big leads.

Taylor Hall came up with the response this time for the Bruins, notching his second goal of the contest on the power play less than three minutes into the final frame. Hall’s terrific play was a much-needed catalyst for Boston’s offense.