Catching Up With Tyquan Thornton Midway Through First Patriots Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton is quick, and in more ways than one.

The rookie receiver is the fastest player on the Patriots, if not in the entire NFL. He gathers his belongings and leaves New England’s locker room after practices and games in the blink of an eye. And when Thornton does speak with reporters, his response times typically mirror those of his 40-yard dash attempts.

So, it’s been tough to get a read on how things are going for the Baylor product in his first NFL season. A roughly six-week injury absence, which began in August toward the end of training camp, and a recent lack of scheduled media availabilities haven’t made things any easier.

But we managed to catch up with Thornton two days before he and the Patriots earned a 26-3 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The speedy wideout said that he’s acclimating well to life in New England, despite the difficulties of playing in the NFL and for Bill Belichick.

“I feel like I’m getting a bit comfortable where I’m at,” he told NESN.com “It’s just football, you know, going out there and competing at a high level.”

There’s a long, unfortunate history of young receivers struggling with the Patriots, especially when Tom Brady was running the offense. Just ask N’Keal Harry. And Thornton arrived in Foxboro with the added pressure of being a second-round draft pick — and a polarizing one at that.

But Thornton looked like he belonged from the get-go during training camp. The 22-year-old was playing so well that he started seeing more time with the first-team offense, and in doing so reportedly forced one of his veteran teammates to the trade block. Thornton never has looked overwhelmed, even in the face of a long rehab for a fractured clavicle.