Celtics’ Al Horford, Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Vs. Pistons

After winning each of their last five contests, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, without a couple of key veterans.

The Celtics ruled out Al Horford due to lower back stiffness and Jaylen Brown due to a left knee contusion.

At 36 years old and in his 16th NBA campaign, Horford is coming off his strongest showing of the young season. On Friday, against the Denver Nuggets, Horford scored a season-high 21 points while connecting on a career-best six 3-pointers — a primary focus the five-time All-Star emphasized on centering his offseason around.

In 10 games, amid his fifth run with the Celtics, Horford has averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 55.8% from the field, 47.8% from 3-point territory and 57.1% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Brown finished the contest with 25 points alongside eight rebounds and eight assists. The 25-year-old veteran has averaged 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field, 35.7% from beyond the arc and 84.7% from the line through 12 games played.

Much like guard Payton Pritchard did against the Nuggets — scoring 11 points with four offensive rebounds in 16 minutes — the Celtics will seek a boost from the reserve unit in order to keep the momentum alive.

The Celtics and Pistons tipoff from Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET.