Celtics Distance Themselves From NBA Trainer Following Arrest

Rob McClanaghan, a well-known trainer to some of the NBA’s top stars, was arrested Friday in Rhode Island stemming from an alleged incident including rape, according to multiple reports.

Given his previous connection to Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla, the organization made it clear he was not an employee of the Celtics. A Celtics spokesperson told WCVB that McClanaghan is not employed by the team.

McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. Police in Boston conducted an investigation and issued a warrant for McClanaghan on Thursday. McClanaghan was arrested Friday near his home in Warwick, Rhode Island.

McClanaghan’s client list includes Celtics center Al Horford, MVP winners Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, as well as NBA All-Stars Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gobert, Kyrie Irving, Brook Lopez, Kevin Love and John Wall. Curry wrote the forward to McClanaghan’s book “Net Work,” which was released in 2020.

The Celtics’ connect to McClanaghan stems from his relationship with Mazzulla. McClanaghan worked as an assistant coach of the Bishop Hendricken High basketball team when Mazzulla served as the head coach.

Mazzulla became the interim coach after the Celtics suspended Ime Udoka on Sept. 22 for violations against organizational policy. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted” comments to a female staffer after initially being involved in an “improper” yet “consensual” relationship with that individual.

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney had not made comment on the situation as of Monday at 5 p.m. ET, citing a need to wait until McClanaghan is arraigned in Massachusetts.