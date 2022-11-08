Celtics Dodge Injury Scare After Jayson Tatum’s ‘Weird Fall’

It didn’t look good for Jayson Tatum when he crashed to the floor after Ja Morant rammed into his knee trying to go for a steal in the final seconds of a 109-106 road win for the Boston Celtics over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The play occurred with just over 25 seconds remaining in the game as Marcus Smart, who put together a sensational performance fueled by an unlikely source, tried to get a bounce-pass to Tatum at the top of the key. But Morant deflected the pass to midcourt and as Tatum went to gather the loose ball, the Grizzlies star lunged for it, crashing into Tatum.

The contact made Tatum go down awkwardly and he stayed down momentarily clutching his left knee and leg with the Celtics fan base holding their collective breath.

Tatum, who netted a game-high 39 points, went on to finish the contest and after the game said he was feeling fine, making it seem the Celtics dodged a massive injury bullet to their best player.

“It was kind of like a weird fall,” Tatum told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “He dove for it. I tried to pick it up, get out the way. You know, nothing intentional. It was kind like his knee collided with mine. So, felt a little discomfort there, but obviously kept playing. Got it looked at. So, I’m fine.”

Morant was called for a foul on the play, resulting in Tatum heading to the free-throw line for a pair of freebies. But Tatum, who entered the game shooting 90.4% from the line on the season, missed both of the attempts with the Celtics trying to hold on to a 105-101 lead at the time.

Tatum admitted that the near injury impacted his psyche.