Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Won’t Play Vs. Knicks

If the Celtics want to win their second game in a row, they will need to do without Al Horford.

Boston ruled Al Horford out for its contest against the New York Knicks due to back stiffness after he played 33:23, scored 11 points, had five assists and as many rebounds in the Celtics’ 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night.

Horford also didn’t play in the second game of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 22 with the same back ailment.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on Friday told reporters he originally planned to have Horford available Saturday against the Knicks, but that obviously since has changed.

Being extra cautious with Horford, especially this early in the season, should help keep him healthy throughout the season and what hopefully will be another lengthy playoff run.

Tipoff for Celtics-Knicks from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.