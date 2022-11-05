Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Won’t Play Vs. Knicks

Horford played over 33 minutes for the Celtics on Friday

by

2 hours ago

If the Celtics want to win their second game in a row, they will need to do without Al Horford.

Boston ruled Al Horford out for its contest against the New York Knicks due to back stiffness after he played 33:23, scored 11 points, had five assists and as many rebounds in the Celtics’ 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night.

Horford also didn’t play in the second game of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 22 with the same back ailment.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on Friday told reporters he originally planned to have Horford available Saturday against the Knicks, but that obviously since has changed.

Being extra cautious with Horford, especially this early in the season, should help keep him healthy throughout the season and what hopefully will be another lengthy playoff run.

Tipoff for Celtics-Knicks from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

Picked For You

Related