Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reacts To Nets Owners’ Kyrie Irving Remarks

Kyrie Irving served the fifth game of his minimum five-game suspension Saturday, and it sounds like the Nets All-Star will continue to be out of game action through Brooklyn’s road trip.

Irving came under fire earlier this month as he published a link to a film with anti-Semitic ideologies on his social media pages. Irving initially failed to apologize for doing so and deflected when given the opportunity to confirm he did not have any anti-Semitic beliefs. It prompted the Nets to suspend Irving for “at least” five games, Nike to cut ties with the star guard and an extensive amount of controversy and backlash.

Nets owner Joe Tsai has expressed his displeasure with Irving, and he has met with the 30-year-old, the NBA and the NBA Players Association. But when asked if Irving would be back for the team’s road trip, Tsai said, “He still has work to do,” as transcribed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

This prompted Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown to chime in. The 26-year-old is a vice president of the NBAPA, along with teammates Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon and Irving.

“This response is alarming for multiple reasons,” Brown tweeted.

Likely due to privacy reasons, Brown did not elaborate on the “multiple reasons,” but it may be due to the meeting with Tsai and a possible difference in communication.