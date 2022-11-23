Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Added To His Skill Set From These NBA Stars

The ascension of Jayson Tatum went to another level at the start of this season with the Boston Celtics superstar turning into a legitimate contender for the league’s MVP award.

Tatum entered that conversation thanks to his elite skill set, one that he has improved over time thanks to the help of several NBA stars.

Tatum sat down with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach recently and discussed what contemporaries have proven to be worthy of film studies.

“I watch a lot of (Kevin Durant). I watch a lot of (DeMar) DeRozan. I watch some older clips of Kawhi (Leonard). I love watching (Joel) Embiid play. I love watching Giannis (Antetokounmpo) play, even though we’re two totally different players,” Tatum told Himmelsbach. “One thing I realized is playing some of these guys in the playoffs, you gain so much more respect for them.

“Steph (Curry) and those guys (on the Warriors), you realize how hard it is to get to the Finals, and they’ve been to that (expletive) six times and won four. I gained so much more respect for them.

“Jimmy Butler and how much of a competitor he is. I feel like he doesn’t get enough credit. Obviously, he misses games and isn’t the most flashy guy, but that’s one of the best players in the league. If you had to pick somebody on your team to go to war with, you’d definitely pick him.”

Watching the likes of Embiid, Curry and Butler has allowed Tatum to pick up on the intricacies of their games and try to add them to his.