Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury

Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden.

After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.

#NEBHInjuryReport Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) WILL NOT RETURN. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2022

Brogdon, who hadd played in every game entering the contest, played 14 minutes off the bench before leaving. He scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field with two rebounds, one assist and one block against the Pistons. However, the 29-year-old also recorded four turnovers in the process which tied for a season-high.

The Celtics, winners of three in a row before the game, led the Pistons, 63-49, at halftime.