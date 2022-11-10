Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon To Miss Game Vs. Nuggets Due To Injury

The injury issues Malcolm Brogdon endured through the first six years of his career are now popping up during his debut season with the Boston Celtics.

Brogdon, who has been a catalyst off the bench for Boston to start this campaign, won’t be available for the Celtics when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics announced Thursday that Brogdon will miss his first game of the season due to right hamstring tightness.

Brogdon sustained the injury in Wednesday’s 128-112 win over the Detroit Pistons, making an early exit at halftime. Brogdon didn’t look like himself in the matchup, tying a season-high with four turnovers in 14 minutes while scoring nine points on 3-for-4 shooting.

Brogdon has dealt with several injuries during his time in the NBA that have limited his appearances on the court. After his rookie season, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound point guard has played in over 60 games in a season only once while suiting up for a career-low 36 contests last season with the Indiana Pacers.

It could just be a cautionary measure by the Celtics to hold Brogdon out, but given his injury history, it’s definitely something worth monitoring going forward. Brogdon also made a surprise appearance on the injury report nearly two weeks ago with back stiffness, but didn’t miss any time.

Brogdon isn’t the only member of the Celtics dealing with an ailment at the moment. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum revealed he’s “managing” a left wrist injury, but will play through it. It’s the same wrist Tatum injured last season and required him to get a cortisone shot after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Without Brogdon, the Celtics welcome in the 8-3 Nuggets on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.