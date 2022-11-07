Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury

The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season.

Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.

Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.3 million contract with the Celtics on July 12. Roughly a month and a half later, the 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL while playing for Team Italy in the EuroBasket FIBA tournament. Gallinari underwent surgery Sept. 22 to repair the injury and labeled the procedure successful through a statement released one day after he went under the knife.

The 15th-year pro was in line to have an important role in his first season with the Celtics, but his absence has opened doors for others on Boston’s roster. Arguably no C’s role player has made more of the opportunity than Sam Hauser, who’s starting to develop a reputation as a legitimate, knock-down 3-point shooter.

Boston is 6-3 through nine games on the season and currently owns the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will try to extend their win streak to three Monday night when they visit Ja Morant and the 7-3 Memphis Grizzlies.