Celtics Rumors: Nets To Target Ime Udoka After Steve Nash Exit

The Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, ending the coach’s Brooklyn tenure after two-plus seasons.

The separation also might have signaled the beginning of the end for another NBA coach.

Shortly after breaking the news of Nash and the Nets going their separate ways, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on Brooklyn’s future coaching plans. Jacque Vaughn will coach Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and company in the meantime, but Brooklyn is expected to inquire about suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder as well.

Udoka currently is going through a team-issued punishment after reportedly having an “improper” relationship with a member of the Celtics organization. The NBA was not involved in the Udoka situation in any capacity and Boston reportedly is willing to let the 45-year-old leave the franchise to take another job. The Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals in Udoka’s first season on the job, are off to a 4-2 start under the watch of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Nets job might be enticing for Udoka. In addition to a fresh start outside of Boston and coaching two of the league’s top talents, Udoka has familiarity with the organization. He was a member of Nash’s staff in Brooklyn for the 2020-21 season before leaving the Big Apple to take the gig with the Celtics.

Brooklyn sits at 2-5 on the young season entering Tuesday night’s home matchup with the Chicago Bulls.