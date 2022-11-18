Celtics Upgrade Malcolm Brogdon Before Game Against Pelicans

The Boston Celtics made one health-related announcement regarding veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon prior to their matchup on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

After missing the last four consecutive contests amid his debut season with the Celtics, Brogdon has been upgraded to “available,” per an announcement from the Celtics. However, it was also noted that Marcus Smart — due to right ankle inflammation — is listed as out for the second straight game.

Before going down with a hamstring injury, Brogdon averaged 13.7 points with 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 86.1% from the free-throw line through 11 games played.

The 29-year-old made his priorities clear on Wednesday before the Celtics took the floor against the Atlanta Hawks.

?This is about the team and about longevity,? Brogdon told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Meanwhile, the Celtics — who enter the game with an NBA-best 12-3 record — could win their ninth straight, last adding to the loss column on Nov. 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.