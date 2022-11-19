Celtics Won’t See Zion Williamson In Matchup Vs. Pelicans

The road to a ninth straight win got a little bit easier, at least on paper, for the Boston Celtics.

With the Celtics taking on the Pelicans on the road Friday night, New Orleans will be without star forward Zion Williamson. Pelicans coach Willie Green ruled out the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft prior to the contest due to a right foot contusion, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

It will be the third straight game sidelined for Williamson, who didn’t play at all last season due to a broken right foot.

With Williamson being out, it obviously takes away a key piece for the Pelicans that could have punished the Celtics defense in the interior. In three career games against Boston, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

It’s a nice break for the Celtics, who already own the best record in the NBA, that they don’t have to worry about defending the bulldozer that is the 6-foot-6, 284-pound Williamson.

And while the Pelicans will try to fill the void left by Williamson, the Celtics got a reinforcement back with Malcolm Brogdon returning after missing four straight games due to a hamstring injury. But the Celtics will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart due to right ankle inflammation.

The Celtics will look to take advantage of Williamson’s absence and extend their winning streak from the Smoothie King Center with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.