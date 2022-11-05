Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win

The Boston Celtics exacted some revenge Friday night by earning a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Bulls handed Boston its first loss of the season last week.

The Celtics now improve to 5-3 while the Bulls now stand at .500 with a 5-5 record.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Jayson Tatum was his usual superstar self, and the Celtics needed it as DeMar DeRozan erupted offensively for the Bulls with a 40-plus-point performance.

But besides Tatum, the rest of the Celtics starters didn’t do much, leading to Boston’s bench coming up massive and being the biggest difference in holding off DeRozan and the Bulls.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla gave more minutes to Malcolm Brogdon — he played a season-high in minutes and even was on the floor over Marcus Smart down the stretch — and he delivered by being a catalyst for the reserves. Grant Williams, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet also produced as Mazzulla has gone with those four primarily after going deeper into the bench in the first few games of the season. All four finished the night with a positive plus-minus.

Due largely to Brogdon’s sizable scoring contribution, the Celtics bench outscored Chicago’s reserves, 41-15.