Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Dominant Outside Shooting Leads Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics notched their second straight victory, defeating the New York Knicks 133-118 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
The Celtics improved to 5-3 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 4-4 on their campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
While dominant on the frontcourt, the Celtics outside shooting was much too strong for the Knicks to answer to.
Jaylen Brown outshined everyone else on the floor, putting forth his strongest all-around showing in the early season.
After coming up short on one of the more underwhelming and ineffective nights of the year, Brown bounced back and more than doubled his scoring production against the Knicks. Brown wasted no time, out-scoring his previous point total (16 points) against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 21 points by halftime.
Like Brown, the Celtics delivered a phenomenal outside-shooting performance, connecting on 27-of-51 attempts from 3-point range while the Knicks only totaled 11-of-27. The Celtics set a new all-time franchise record in 3-pointers hit. All Celtics players contributed at least one 3-pointer.
The Celtics depth, which first-year guard Malcolm Brogdon referred to as a crucial component of the team on Friday, came through yet again. Forward Sam Hauser served as the highlight of the second unit, scoring 17 points with six 3-pointers. Brogdon added 14 with five rebounds and five assists while the Boston bench combined to contribute 50 points.
However, the frontcourt concerns for Boston reappeared which kept the Knicks within reach throughout the night. The Celtics were out-rebounded 44 to 34 while outscored completely in the paint (64 to 30).
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brown finished the leading scorer of the game, recording 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and a season-best 6-of-11 from 3-point territory along with five rebounds.
— Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, scoring 29 points while connecting on 10-of-19 field goal attempts with nine rebounds.
— Jayson Tatum added 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, including a 13-point third quarter. Like Brown, Tatum also connected on a season-high six 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
WAGER WATCH
