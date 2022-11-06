Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Dominant Outside Shooting Leads Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics notched their second straight victory, defeating the New York Knicks 133-118 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The Celtics improved to 5-3 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 4-4 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While dominant on the frontcourt, the Celtics outside shooting was much too strong for the Knicks to answer to.

Jaylen Brown outshined everyone else on the floor, putting forth his strongest all-around showing in the early season.

After coming up short on one of the more underwhelming and ineffective nights of the year, Brown bounced back and more than doubled his scoring production against the Knicks. Brown wasted no time, out-scoring his previous point total (16 points) against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 21 points by halftime.

Like Brown, the Celtics delivered a phenomenal outside-shooting performance, connecting on 27-of-51 attempts from 3-point range while the Knicks only totaled 11-of-27. The Celtics set a new all-time franchise record in 3-pointers hit. All Celtics players contributed at least one 3-pointer.