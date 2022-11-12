Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Stars Shine Bright In Win Over Nuggets

The Boston Celtics stayed on a roll, cruising to their fifth straight game Friday night by taking down the Denver Nuggets, 131-112, at TD Garden.

Boston’s winning streak has propelled it to a 9-3 record, while the Nuggets fall to 8-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in town, it was a star battle and Boston’s best players outperformed that of Denver.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown teamed up once again to pick apart an opposing defense, really getting any shot they wanted as they combined for 59 points. Jokic put forth his usual effort, but with Jamal Murray (14 points) not providing enough scoring, Denver’s duo couldn’t match Tatum and Brown.

Denver really shouldn’t feel bad about that. Tatum and Brown have played so well off each other this season and are elite scoring options in a Celtics offense that is a well-oiled machine to start the campaign.

It all obviously starts with Tatum and Brown as they not only continue to score in high volume, but keep making the right plays to take advantage of whoever the Celtics play on a given night.