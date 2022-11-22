Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night.

The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Is there something wonky about the lighting at United Center?

The Celtics suffered their second regulation loss of the season Monday night. It also happened to be their second regulation loss on the road in Chicago.

Other than just looking slow, and facing a desperate Bulls team, the biggest issue for the Celtics throughout the first three quarters was their reliance on the 3-point shot and overall bad shot selection coming back to bite them. Boston entered the night shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc, the second-best mark in the NBA. They entered the fourth quarter shooting just 43% from the field.

Despite that, Boston made things interesting in the fourth quarter. A 20-plus point lead was cut to 10 with around four minutes to go in the game. From there, the Celtics regressed back to what they had done earlier and continued to turn the ball over and miss shots, with Al Horford’s 0-for-9 performance from three serving as the icing on the cake. They never got closer than coming within 10 points and lost for the first time in three weeks.