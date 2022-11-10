Charlie McAvoy Is Back: What Should We Expect Upon Return To Bruins?

Two weeks ago, the Bruins received an immediate jolt when Brad Marchand returned the lineup, as the veteran winger potted two goals and added an assist as Boston rolled over the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in his first game back.

It would be unfair to place similar expectations on Charlie McAvoy, who returns to the lineup Thursday night when the Bruins host the Calgary Flames at TD Garden, but Boston head coach Jim Montgomery still foresees the defenseman logging a decent chunk of ice time in his season debut.

“We’re very fortunate with the D-corps we have that we don’t need him to play 24 minutes,” Montgomery told reporters Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “But I expect him to play 20.”

McAvoy, like Marchand, is returning ahead of the schedule, as the 24-year-old blueliner underwent a shoulder procedure June 3 that carried an expected recovery time of approximately six months. The Bruins likely will remain cautious and diligent, easing him into certain situations — like on the power play, for example. But there’s no denying McAvoy’s talent and value. He’s a Norris Trophy candidate when healthy.

“How he impacts the game in all three zones (stands out),” Montgomery said Thursday. “It doesn’t seem like he takes a second off. Whether he’s pressuring pucks, he’s ending plays, he’s hitting someone or he’s taking the puck from the breakout through the neutral zone, kicking it out and driving the net, we’re getting a chance at the net.”

McAvoy skated alongside Hampus Lindholm in practice Wednesday, perhaps offering a glimpse of Boston’s top defensive pairing moving forward. But McAvoy will start Thursday’s game next to Matt Grzelcyk and potentially move around, an effort to capitalize on McAvoy’s versatility and the Bruins’ overall depth on the back end.

“There will be some mixing and matching,” Montgomery said Thursday. “He is going to start the game with Grzelcyk, though. We really like the Lindholm-(Connor) Clifton pairing. And again, we’re very lucky that we can put (Brandon) Carlo in a situation where he can pair up with (Jakub) Zboril and have three really good pairings.”