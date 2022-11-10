Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames

No. 73 is back in the lineup

Charlie McAvoy is back.

After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup.

McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk, McAvoy also returned ahead of schedule.

Montgomery revealed McAvoy will play with Grzelcyk but likely will move throughout the blue line during the game.

Getting McAvoy back, especially with Derek Fobort sidelined with a broken finger, will provide a much-needed boost to the defense.

The Bruins wrap up their brief homestand Thursday night with a 7 p.m. ET puck drop against the Flames.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
