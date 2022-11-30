Check Out New Photos Of Red Sox Partnership Jersey Patch

For the first time ever, the Boston Red Sox uniforms will feature a sponsorship logo jersey patch on the uniform’s sleeve.

Along with the uniform change, comes a 10-year partnership agreement between the Red Sox and MassMutual, which also will include a large logo of the insurance company placed above the centerfield scoreboard at Fenway Park — where the former John Hancock sign sat for the previous 20 seasons.

“The Red Sox jersey is one of the most visible and central representations of the club, and it was important to us for the partner featured on it to have a deep understanding and appreciation for this region and community,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a press release. “MassMutual is the perfect match for us because they have strong Massachusetts roots and an appetite similar to our own to collaborate well beyond the jersey patch.”

Here are a few photographs revealing what the Red Sox will be sporting next season:

“The Red Sox and MassMutual each share a long and storied history in Massachusetts,” MassMutual chairman, president and CEO Roger Crandall said, according to WCVB. “Now, we are thrilled to come together and partner with an organization that will not only help us dramatically expand our efforts to reach more people, but also shares the same enduring sense of interdependence, teamwork, and community.”

Through the partnership agreement, the Red Sox Foundation and MassMutual Foundation also will expand Fenway Park’s Learning Lab starting in April 2023, which aims to provide an immersive learning experience and environment throughout the ballpark for sixth-grade Boston Public School students.