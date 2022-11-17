Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney

The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it.

Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Travis Kelce said on the “New Heights w/ Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I don’t get it one bit… I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that (Chiefs general manager) Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Toney scored his first career touchdown in Week 10, and was used by the Chiefs as a wide receiver, running back and gadget player. He’s been far from a dominant player, but he’s already shown more as a Chief than he ever did as a Giant.

“When you get a trade like that, you think there’s something you have to weigh out,” Kelce said. “Ever since he’s been in the building it’s, man this dude’s smart, man this dude’s crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.

“When you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what’s going on out there. You’re seeing things, you know how to attack it. That goes back to being a smart player and a smart person. He’s been a great teammate.”

Now it’s time for the Giants to find Kenny Golladay a new home.