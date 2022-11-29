Christian Pulisic Celebrates Team USA’s World Cup Win At Hospital

Christian Pulisic’s critical goal for the United States men’s national team against Iran on Tuesday ended up putting him in the hospital.

But Pulisic was far from in down spirits despite the unwelcomed visit, as his tally was the difference in helping the Americans get out of the group stage and advance in the World Cup to the Round of 16, where they will face Netherlands.

Pulisic, who suffered an abdominal injury on his goal in the 38th minute when he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, was in noticeable pain after the ball found the back of the net. Pulisic ended up getting subbed out at halftime and wound up in a hospital bed after the contest, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating a massive victory, which he posted a photo of him doing on social media.

Pulisic also made a vow in regards to his status for Saturday’s match against the Netherlands.

“So (expletive) proud of my guys,” Pulisic captioned the photo, as shared by ESPN. “I’ll be ready for Saturday. Don’t worry.”

It was the first World Cup goal for the 24-year-old, but one that definitely came at a price. He will still take it though as long as it doesn’t hinder his ability to play the rest of the tournament, which seems like it won’t given Pulisic’s encouraging words.