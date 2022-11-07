Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent.

The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.

Vázquez didn’t waste time to troll the Phillies, and he also didn’t waste time to bask in a world title victory.

“I woke up today with my second ring, wow,” Vázquez tweeted Sunday. “Winning is better than losing.”

But his second tweet raised more questions about his 2023 future.

“Houston, thank you so much for this memorable year,” Vázquez tweeted.

The tweet certainly gives off vibes of a farewell statement. The Red Sox traded Vázquez to Houston at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, but a return to Boston is not out of the question.