Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros

Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night.

The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.

Vázquez caught the combined no-hitter from Houston pitching in Game 4, and then in the series-clinching win, he came up with a big insurance hit in the sixth inning. Yordan Alvarez delivered the biggest hit in that frame by launching a massive three-run home run, but Vázquez gave the Astros even more breathing room with an RBI single to plate Alex Bregman.

You can watch Vázquez’s sharp single here to drive in his first run in his career in the World Series:

It was a different viewpoint for Vázquez this time around for the final out of the World Series. Vázquez caught the final pitch from Chris Sale when the Red Sox won it all in 2018, but Vázquez watched from the dugout as Kyle Tucker ranged to make the final out for the Astros. Vázquez served as the team’s designated hitter in Game 6.

Vázquez, who the Red Sox dealt away at this season’s trade deadline, will now be a free agent, which begs the question if the Red Sox should try to bring him back in hopes of having him be part of a player leadership group to lead Boston to a World Series.