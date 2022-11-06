Christian Vázquez Trolls Phillies After Astros Win World Series

Christian Vázquez’s Astros tenure might prove to be a brief one, and if it does, it ended on the highest of high notes.

Houston reached Major League Baseball’s mountaintop Saturday night when it earned a World Series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Vázquez served as the Astros’ designated hitter in the decisive Game 6 and he left his mark on the 4-1 win by smacking an RBI single in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Vázquez, who now has two World Series championships on his baseball résumé, was all sorts of active on social media after Houston sent Philadelphia packing. Included was a celebratory tweet that rubbed a bit of salt in the Phillies’ wound.

“We’re the Champions and we Dance on our own, Ring the Bell,” Vázquez tweeted.

Of course, Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own” became the de-facto theme song of Philadelphia’s postseason run, which saw the Phillies take down the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. Vázquez is plenty familiar with the tune, as it was frequently played in the Red Sox clubhouse last year before Boston’s October journey was halted by the Astros in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

Up next for Vázquez is MLB free agency, and there figures to be a robust market for a sure-handed catcher who has a knack for timely hitting. The 32-year-old hasn’t ruled out a return to Boston, where he played the first eight-plus seasons of his big league career.