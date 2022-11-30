CM Punk WWE Return? Why Post-AEW Reunion Makes Sense

CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling is murky, which has some fans wondering if the 44-year-old should return to WWE.

The two-time AEW World Champion returned to pro wrestling for the first time in seven years in his appearance on the Aug. 20, 2021 episode of “Rampage: The First Dance.” Punk captivated the world and helped grow AEW, but things changed following this year’s “All Out” event.

Punk went out of character and lashed out at media in his news conference. He aired his grievances toward the company’s executive vice presidents: Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, known as The Elite. The profanity-filled rant was rooted in how the company allegedly mishandled rumors regarding a dispute between Punk and Colt Cabana, who were both co-defendants in a lawsuit against former WWE doctor Chris Amann and later were opponents in a follow-up lawsuit over unpaid legal fees.

A fight broke out following Punk’s news conference, and after an investigation, The Elite returned at “Full Gear” on Nov. 19 and have mocked Punk since their return. AEW President Tony Khan has not publicly stated what Punk’s status is, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the two sides are working on a contract buyout with a non-compete clause being a sticking point in negotiations. The 44-year-old remains on AEW’s official roster page as of the end of November.

If Punk’s contract is bought out, should WWE come in and sign its former world champion? They should at least consider it.

The way the veteran’s AEW tenure likely is to end might raise a red flag for some fans. But if you’re WWE Presidents and CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon and chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, it’s hard to ignore the potential business benefits.

In Punk’s one-year run in AEW, his appearances on television increase quarter-hours, the five pay-per-views he was on were the company’s five highest-selling in history, he main evented two $1 million live gates and four of the top 10 selling items on ShopAEW and Pro Wrestling Tees were Punk’s, according to Wrestlenomics.