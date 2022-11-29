Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage

The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances.

After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.

Saturday, sitting with three in his back pocket, declined to call a timeout before a key third-down play with less-than a minute left in regulation. Instead, the Colts opted to run their pre-called play, which led to a Jonathan Taylor rush of zero yards and a fourth-down attempt from the Pittsburgh 26-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. The Steelers would stop the Colts on fourth down and preserve their fourth victory of the season.

As you would expect from a man coaching just the third game of his life, Saturday felt the need to defend his decision making.

“I thought we had a good play,” Saturday said following the game, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And I felt like we would get it. Obviously, we didn’t do a great job (blocking) on the backside, so it’s worse. But I felt good about the call before. Felt like we had time, we would have timeouts afterwards. We were in striking distance. So, I never felt like the pressure of needing the timeout.”

The decision was perplexing, with NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero finding a statistic to perfectly illustrate the odd nature of Saturday’s clock management.

“The Colts are the only NFL team this season to leave timeouts unused when driving for a potential tying or winning (touchdown) in the final 35 seconds, inside the opponent’s 40-yard line,” Pelissero tweeted Tuesday.