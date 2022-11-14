Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing

All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines.

The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.

Many Colts fans took a victory lap for Saturday’s sake, but one Indianapolis Super Bowl champion took a shot at McDaniels after the game.

“Great win!!! I hope Josh McDaniels gets canned by the team he double crossed,” Robert Mathis tweeted. “#PoeticJustice.”

Mathis is the Colts pass rush consultant and player development coach and seemed to remember when McDaniels spurned the organization in 2018. Two days after the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis named the former offensive coordinator its next head coach.

But McDaniels withdrew from the position and stayed with the Patriots. The decision caused a falling out with his agent, but McDaniels helped New England win the Super Bowl the following season. Frank Reich was hired as the Colts’ second option and remained head coach for five seasons until he was fired this season.