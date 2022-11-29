Colts Receiver Honors Dwayne Haskins Prior To ‘Monday Night Football’

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell paid a special tribute to Dwayne Haskins through his “Monday Night Football” pregame attire.

The pair were teammates at Ohio State for three seasons, including in 2018 where the Buckeyes won the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl.

Haskins died on April 9 of this year after he was struck by a car. He was 24 years old.

While preparing for his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team Haskins was signed with before his death, Campbell was spotted wearing a sweatshirt that paid tribute to his college teammate.

The Ohio State football account quote tweeted the video with a heart emoji, and Campbell tweeted “RIH (rest in heaven) 7.”

The NFL world rallied around the Steelers and Haskins’ family after his death, and Monday was a reminder his legacy has not been forgotten.