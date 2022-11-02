Colts Special Teams Guided By Ex-Patriot Has Bill Belichick On Alert

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not very often an opposing special teams unit gets the best of a Bill Belichick coached team.

The Indianapolis Colts can certainly lay claim to that, though, after their stellar performance in a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in a late-season matchup last year.

The Colts’ special team put their stamp on the win by blocking a Jake Bailey punt at the end of the first quarter with E.J. Speed recovering the football in the end zone. New England’s special teams in recent seasons hasn’t been as tidy like in the past — Bailey has had issues again this season as well — and with the Colts possessing a strong unit, it seems to have Belichick on high alert.

“The kicking game, a really strong group,” Belichick said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “This is probably one of the best special teams units we’ll see all year. Very physical, fast. They got some fast guys: (Tony) Brown, (Dallis) Flowers.”

Belichick is familiar with the Colts coach pulling the strings on special teams. Bubba Ventrone spent the first two seasons of his eight-year NFL career with the Patriots as a special teams specialist.

After spending time playing for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, Ventrone jumped into the coaching ranks in 2015 and landed back in New England as an assistant special teams coach. Ventrone stayed in that role for three seasons, assisting one of the best coverage units in the NFL before joining the Colts as special teams coordinator in 2018.

And Belichick clearly sees the imprint Ventrone has made on the Colts’ special teams.