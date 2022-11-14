Controversy Arises After Chargers’ Justin Herbert Takes Big Blow

Justin Herbert took a massive blow to the head, which led to some controversy that may linger after Sunday.

While running the two-minute drill and hoping to extend their 13-10 lead, the Chargers quarterback led Los Angeles down the field. Herbert scrambled out of the pocket, and while he was being tackled by linebacker Fred Warner, the QB was hit low by safety Jimmie Ward and then high to the helmet by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The San Francisco 49ers defender was penalized for the helmet-to-helmet hit and was disqualified from the game after the play was reviewed.

You can view the play here, as shared by PFF’s Ari Meirov.

There are a lot of factors in this play, but first, the ejection. Many fans and pundits disagreed with the decision. NBC Sports color commentator Cris Collinsworth and rules analyst Terry McAulay believed the disqualification was excessive but understood the NFL is concerned about player safety, especially for quarterbacks.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told NBC during halftime, “I understand the penalty but not the ejection,” per the broadcast. Former New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen also agreed with that sentiment.

Call the penalty, but don?t kick Greenlaw out the game? — Shane Vereen (@ShaneVereen34) November 14, 2022

It also can be argued the initial hit by Ward dropped Herbert and made Greenlaw’s hit higher than what he had intended, which is important when considering disqualification, but the NFL appeared to have thought differently.