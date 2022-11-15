Cooper Kupp Injury: Rams Wideout Headed For Extended Absence

Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is headed toward an extended absence, and it’s sure to put fantasy football managers in a hole.

Rams head coach Sean McVay shared Tuesday that Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery and Los Angeles will place him on injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move to injured reserve means Kupp will miss at least four games — aka the ramp-up for fantasy football playoffs — and it could be longer depending on how the Rams’ season plays out with him on the sideline.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year injured his ankle during Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals and had to be helped off the field.

In nine games this season, Kupp recorded 75 catches for 812 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.