Could Owner With Boston Ties Try To Purchase Commanders?

After years of scandals relating to its ownership group, the Washington Commanders franchise could soon be sold, and one Boston-based owner could reportedly find his name on the list of potential buyers.

Commanders owners Tanya and Dan Snyder released a statement announcing they were exploring ?potential transactions? of the organization Tuesday. Naturally, the possible reason for that sale was uncovered hours later when it was reported a federal investigation was opened into allegations the organization engaged in “financial improprieties.”

The timeline of a potential sale got a bit wonky with the investigation being opened, but a list of potential buyers has already started to grow, and veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer has mentioned one name with Boston ties.

“I heard a really interesting name that has some local relevance,” Breer said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.” “Steve Pagliuca — yes, would be on the list as a potential buyer. Somebody gave me his name, he bought a soccer team in Italy. He obviously has an interest in the Celtics, and I’ve just heard he’s a potential name of interest when it comes to buying the Washington Commanders.”

Though Pagliuca isn’t the face of the Celtics’ current ownership group, that distinction would belong To Wyc Grousbeck, he has dipped his toes in waters outside of basketball ownership. The 67-year-old is a member of the NBA’s competition committee, purchased a 55% stake in Atalanta, the aforementioned Italian football club, and served as co-chair of the Boston 2024 Olympics Finance Committee.

No matter the buyer, and even though the Commanders have been one of the least-successful franchises in sports over the past two decades, the Snyder’s will likely be receiving a large check for their franchise. That could lead to Pagliuca, or anyone else interested, into forming an ownership group to make a run at Washington’s football franchise.