Curious Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Re-Signing With Patriots

When it’s all said and done, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones ultimately could re-sign with the organization this offseason.

But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.

Jones, 29, who has played all seven of his NFL seasons in New England, responded with a pair of tweets depicting his confusion. One of said tweets was a literal scratching-the-head meme.

Jones added a “no bueno” quote-tweet in response to a Spanish-speaking Patriots fan account, too.

Of course, this is not to say Jones shot down rumors about the potential of re-signing with the Patriots this offseason. Perhaps his response had more to do with the narrative he purchased a home rather than his status with the Patriots? That would serves as good news for Patriots fans, too, as Jones has been the team’s best cornerback this season after moving from his previous role in the slot to a lockdown cover man on the outside.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say Jones’ reaction indicates his decision remains up in the air.

