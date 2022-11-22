Dak Prescott Reveals Details About Chat With Odell Beckham Jr.

With 10 games in the books for the Dallas Cowboys amid their 2022-23 campaign, the organization is set for a meeting with free-agent star Odell Beckham Jr. following the team’s Thanksgiving day contest against the New York Giants and quarterback Dak Prescott unveiled a few new details regarding the recruitment.

Prescott, like many on the Cowboys roster — including linebacker Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones –, chimed in with their interest in adding the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver after his short-lived tenure with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The 29-year-old veteran, Prescott, made his stance on a potential addition of Beckham, as clear as day.

“When we’re playing like (how we did against the Minnesota Vikings) and you’re able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special,” Prescott said, as transcribed by dallascowboys.com writer Patrik Walker. “That just creates more weapons for not only me, but for the offense (as a whole) and for the play-caller. It’s more things for the defense to worry about. We’re getting him in (for a visit) and hopefully things are going great in the recruiting process.”

Beckham has spent the better part of the NFL season in recovery mode, battling from a torn ACL injury suffered during LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Cowboys — as of Tuesday — rank 22nd among the NFL in passing offense averaging 209.4 yards per contest, Beckham could potentially serve as a major addition in the crunch time portion of Dallas’ season.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help,” Prescott said. “And we want him to come help.”

Prescott added: “I’ve definitely sent some messages. There’s been a little back-and-forth, just making sure he understands that we want him here. … I don’t necessarily know about what he’s looking for when it comes to the numbers and the long-term and all that, but I know we want him here and I hope it all works out.”