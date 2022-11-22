Dak Prescott Reveals Details About Chat With Odell Beckham Jr.

With 10 games in the books for the Dallas Cowboys amid their 2022-23 campaign, the organization is set for a meeting with free-agent star Odell Beckham Jr. following the team’s Thanksgiving day contest against the New York Giants and quarterback Dak Prescott unveiled a few new details regarding the recruitment.
Prescott, like many on the Cowboys roster — including linebacker Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones –, chimed in with their interest in adding the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver after his short-lived tenure with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The 29-year-old veteran, Prescott, made his stance on a potential addition of Beckham, as clear as day.
“When we’re playing like (how we did against the Minnesota Vikings) and you’re able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special,” Prescott said, as transcribed by dallascowboys.com writer Patrik Walker. “That just creates more weapons for not only me, but for the offense (as a whole) and for the play-caller. It’s more things for the defense to worry about. We’re getting him in (for a visit) and hopefully things are going great in the recruiting process.”
Beckham has spent the better part of the NFL season in recovery mode, battling from a torn ACL injury suffered during LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While the Cowboys — as of Tuesday — rank 22nd among the NFL in passing offense averaging 209.4 yards per contest, Beckham could potentially serve as a major addition in the crunch time portion of Dallas’ season.
“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help,” Prescott said. “And we want him to come help.”
Prescott added: “I’ve definitely sent some messages. There’s been a little back-and-forth, just making sure he understands that we want him here. … I don’t necessarily know about what he’s looking for when it comes to the numbers and the long-term and all that, but I know we want him here and I hope it all works out.”
With seven games remaining on the Cowboys regular season schedule, Dallas sits second in the NFC East division prior to Thursday’s matchup versus the Giants. Ironically enough, New York has also remained in the hunt with rumors suggesting that a possible Beckham-Giants reunion is well within the realm of possibilities before the end of the season.