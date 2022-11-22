David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice.

Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.

A surprise: David Andrews is here and in uniform at practice today.



No sign of Isaiah Wynn or practice squad WR Lynn Bowden.



There?s a new OL here wearing No. 75. Unclear if he?s roster or P-squad. pic.twitter.com/ZWqPeQ4DaK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 22, 2022

Had the Patriots practiced Monday, Andrews would not have participated, according to a hypothetical injury report the team was required to release. His level of participation Tuesday was unclear, and his return does not necessarily mean he’ll be healthy enough to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

But it does suggest his injury is not as severe as initial reporting indicated, which is great news for the Patriots’ offense. The three worst games of the season for New England’s offensive line — which has surrendered 16 sacks over the last three weeks — were ones Andrews either missed due to injury or exited early.

If Andrews cannot go against Minnesota, veteran James Ferentz likely would start at center for the third time this season, with undrafted rookie Kody Russey backing him up.

The status of another O-line starter remains murky, as Isaiah Wynn, who was listed as limited on Monday’s hypothetical injury report, was absent during the early portion of Tuesday’s practice. Wynn also was injured during Sunday’s Jets game, leaving with a foot ailment before halftime. He has started games at right and left tackle this season and also seen action at left guard, and though he has struggled, the Patriots have little proven depth behind him.