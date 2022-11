David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will be happy with this one.

The Bruins defeated the Sabres despite a slow start, leaving Buffalo with a 3-1 victory.

Pastrnak recorded an assist on the game’s final goal as he deflected a pass out of midair to lead to Patrice Bergeron’s second score.

