Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game

Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.

But had it not been for an in-game alert from New England teammate Deatrich Wise, Uche might not have known his sack total against the Colts sat at three until he checked the box score later on.

“I definitely was over there like, ‘You have three sacks!’ He was like, ‘Do I?’ I was like, ‘Yes, you have three sacks!’ And he was like, ‘Wow!’ Wise told reporters after the game, per a team-provided video. “He was so shocked and we confirmed it in there and I was happy for him. I’m very, very happy for him. I hope he continues to have this same stretch throughout the whole season.”

It truly was a breakout game for the third-year linebacker, who entered the Colts-Patriots matchup with five career sacks under his belt. Uche also logged six total tackles against Indianapolis after previously never recording more than three in a single game.

Uche and his teammates will enjoy a break this weekend when New England is on bye. But after stuffing the stat sheet in Foxboro, the 24-year-old Michigan product probably is itching to get back out there to try and do it again.