Derek Forbort Injury: Bruins Defenseman Still ‘Weeks Away’

It’s been just over two weeks since Derek Forbort underwent surgery to repair his broken right middle finger, and the Bruins defenseman still has a ways to go.

Forbort suffered the injury in Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. He was given a timeline of four-to-six weeks after his surgery, which he underwent Nov. 3. Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve and the earliest he could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But it’s unclear if that still is realistic.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Saturday provided an update on Forbort.

“He’s starting to skate. It’s just for conditioning,” Montgomery told reporters. “But he’s still weeks away.”

Now, Bruins fans have every right to wonder whether Forbort will suit up Nov. 29 or if it will be closer to six weeks. After all, Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy all returned well ahead of schedule from their respective injuries and Montgomery did play coy about their returns.

Once Montgomery says Forbort needs to check some boxes then we can speculate that the defenseman is on the brink of a return.