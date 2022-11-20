Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets.

New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.

However, a replay revealed that Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson might’ve gotten away with an illegal block in the back around the 15-yard line.

You can see it near the end of this video:

And here are two photos of the play:

Was this a block in the back? pic.twitter.com/PwJ7oVu3OO — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

The question then becomes: Would a penalty even have mattered?